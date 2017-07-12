The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Wednesday 7/12/17: Roger Stone, Chris Gaubatz, Jerome Corsi
Date: Wednesday July 12, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Wednesday, July 12: Media Descends on Trump Jr. - The Russian witch hunt heats up as Donald Trump Jr., the son of US President Donald Trump, faces scrutiny for meeting with a Russian lawyer to discuss what he thought was opposition research against political opponent Hillary Clinton. We'll break down the establishment left's cries of treason as they devour the latest Russian nothing burger, and get the real inside scoop from Trump insider Roger Stone. Also today, threat assessment expert Chris Gaubatz, who posed as a muslim convert and then as an intern with the Hamas organization Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) in Virginia in 2007. We'll also take your calls during this worldwide transmission.
