The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Sunday 7/2/17: Today's News & Analysis
Date: Sunday July 02, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Sunday, July 2: CNN Body-Slammed by Trump - News outlet CNN was hit with a proverbial body slam by President Donald Trump Sunday in a tweet that has gone mega- viral. We'll discuss Trump's urgent phone call with the presidents of Japan and South Korea today and how it could be related to the escalating situation with North Korea. We'll also play highlights from Trump's “Celebrate Freedom Rally” speech Friday in which POTUS said: “The fake media is trying to silence us, but we will not let them — because the people know the truth." We'll also take your calls on today's worldwide transmission.
Bob Chapman
