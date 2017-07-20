Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

strong propaganda makes good slaves




 With many young children herded into government schools at an incredibly young age - how do they know if they have been propagandized or told the truth? Stefan Molyneux explains how strong propaganda makes good slaves and why many people are unwitting tools for the ruling political class.








The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
