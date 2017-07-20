Steve Quayle – Elite Will Tell World Biggest Lie of All
Radio host and filmmaker Steve Quayle, who is a Biblical researcher on the subject of giants mentioned in the Bible and ancient alien technology, says the deceptions and lies are only going to get bigger. Quayle says, “Ancient technology was so far advanced. First of all, the Maya, Inca and Aztecs did not claim they built any of their pyramids. The Incas built Machu Picchu on top of the Cyclopean architecture. There were different building styles. The Cyclopean architecture fits together so perfectly you can’t stick a razor blade in between the blocks. . . . The technology that is there, I claim is fallen angel technology. Fallen angel technology stands in direct opposition. . . . How did we get from the 1880’s to now? Dr. Wernher von Braun basically said we have two types of technology-- ours and theirs. He said we had help from them (aliens). If you want to deceive an entire group of people, that you ultimately want to destroy, you would make them think you were gods. . . . The big lie is simply this: Lucifer is good. God was a mean God. He was a demiurge (subordinate) and Lucifer is going to come and give you eternal life. . . .” Steve points out, once again, these are all lies that will be used to control the population.
