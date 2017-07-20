Soros In Trouble As Israel Joins Hungary In Declaring Him A Threat To Humanity

George Soros is a global terrorist.
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's foreign ministry has issued a statement
denouncing U.S. billionaire George Soros, a move that appeared designed
to align Israel more closely with Hungary ahead of a visit to Budapest
next week by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Soros, a
Hungarian-born Jew who has spent a large part of his fortune funding
pro-democracy and human rights groups, has repeatedly been targeted by
Hungary's right-wing government, in particular over his support for more
open immigration.
In the latest case, Prime Minister Viktor
Orban has backed a campaign in which Soros is singled out as an enemy of
the state. "Let's not allow Soros to have the last laugh" say
billboards next to a picture of the 86-year-old investor, a campaign
that Jewish groups and others say foments anti-Semitism. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-is...
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment