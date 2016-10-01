SHTF ~ SOLAR ACTIVITY TO BECOME MORE VIOLENT SAYS NASA
We have power outages all the time. In fact, I think it's actually a good thing because nobody panics. But if the power went out for a few days in the middle of winter it would be a different story. I'm prepared for that scenario but the vast majority of people are not. They would make it about one day and then panic would set in.
