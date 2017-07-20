Self Ownership in the Age of Authoritarianism: Jeff Berwick on Open Your Mind Radio Ireland
Jeff is interviewed by Alan James and Steven George for Open Your Mind Radio Ireland, topics include: Jeff's intriguing upcoming travel plans, the financial system and cryptocurrencies, interest rate madness, socialism and central banking, getting rid of governments, self ownership, we don't have capitalism, control of the internet, increasing authoritarianism, the Shemitah, jubilee and market cycles, the dumbing down and drugging of the US population, EBT cards, preparing for a major crash, hyperinflation, diet and growing your own food, self sufficiency, self improvement
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment