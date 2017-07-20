Satanic Prophecy About North Korea - Spoken by Rothschild
Most people who watch the evening news on TV everyday will hear about every major natural disaster that happens in the world: every earthquake, every drought, every fatal landslide, every tornado and hurricane. Rarely will they hear a thing about the two most powerful financial institutions in the world: the IMF (the international monetary fund) and the World Bank, and yet these institutions probably have a bigger impact on OUR than do all those natural disasters that we hear about so regularly. North Korea has not sought membership in the International Monetary Fund and, HAS NO intention to. The North Korean “crisis” is a Washington orchestration. North Korea was last at war 1950-53. N. Korea has not attacked or invaded anyone in 64 years. So what is the demonization of N. Korea by the presstitutes and Trump administration about? It is about the same thing that the demonization of Iran is about. The “Iranian threat” is an orchestration to use as cover to put US anti-ballistic missile bases on Russia’s borders. An anti-ballistic missile (ABM) is intended to intercept and destroy nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missiles and prevent them from reaching their targets. Iran has continuously defied the IMF and World Bank, despite heavy sanctions imposed against it. Don't you see what these evil criminals want? They want full control to make things easier for the AntiChrist. With so many European cities in ruin at the end of World War II the IMF and the World Bank were set up primarily to finance European reconstruction. There was also a longer term goal: to ensure full control on every single country on this planet. If a country was not obeying the satanic agenda of the NWO, then they would've been drowed in interest. Today the IMF and World Bank are concerned less with Europe and much more with the Third World countries which had previously been colonies and had now gained independence. At the time of World War II those countries had been the sole responsibility of their imperial masters. Now, when they get into trouble and need foregn loans, the IMF and World Bank step in. They have a carrot and a stick. The carrot is the desperately needed loan. The stick is the threat to withhold the money unless the country bows to the dajjalic agenda, so that big foreign firms could come in and steal their resources.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment