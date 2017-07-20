Ron Paul "We As Americans Should Really Question WHO THE ENEMIES ARE!"
Historians, authors, and former U.S. Representative and presidential candidate Ron Paul talked about the consequences of what they call America’s “security state” since the end of World War Two. Topics included the military-industrial complex; President Kennedy’s relationship with Mary Meyer, wife of CIA agent Cord Meyer; and a theory linking CIA “spymaster” James Angelton to Lee Harvey Oswald and JFK’s assassination. Former Representative Ron Paul (R-TX) shared his thoughts on national security and secrecy in contemporary government. This three hour session was part of a conference hosted by the Future of Freedom Foundation titled, “The National Security State and JFK.”
Posted by Bob Chapman
