Ron Paul On The Coming Dollar Crash, Cashless Society & False Flags (FULL INTERVIEW - 13/07/17)
Josh Sigurdson interviews former congressman and host of The Liberty Report, Dr. Ron Paul.
Dr. Paul responds to the Federal Reserve's Janet Yellen's delusional claim that we will not see another major crisis in our lifetime. He updates everyone on his views regarding the coming fiat dollar crash as medias across the board put his comments out of context. The fundamentals are off the table due to the level of manipulation so one cannot put an exact date on the fiat crash, we just know it will indeed happen.
Dr. Paul also goes into his thoughts on the cashless society we're seeing unroll in front of us on a global scale. From India to Australia, from China to Canada, the implementation of cashless systems is a dire concern for many as many of the top globalist financiers endorse the notion of implementing it into the SDR (Special Drawing Rights) at the IMF. Ron Paul breaks down his thoughts on this out of control centrally planned system and whether he thinks it will be accomplished or not.
Josh also asks Dr. Paul about the possibility of further false flags to bring the United States into a potential violent conflict with Russia as the media hypes the anti-Russia narrative all day, every day. This shows the true nature of the similarities between both collectivist Democrats and Republicans as they obsess over "Russian collusion" and attempt to create a distabilizing narrative between the U.S. and Russia. No matter who is president, the deep state continues to perpetuate everything we've seen in the past. The Trilateral Commission, the CFR, they all continue to map out global policy regardless of the figurehead president.
Ron Paul gives a voluntaryist bottom line as to how he believes people can encourage more people to understand the message of individual liberty, free markets, sound money and freedom in general.
Posted by Bob Chapman
