Robert Kiyosaki - How Our Monetary System Enslaves Us & Why You Shouldn't Pay Taxes
Josh Sigurdson and John Sneisen sit down with author and icon Robert Kiyosaki at The Red Pill Expo in Montana to talk about the monetary system, the markets, the tax code, Donald Trump, a cashless society, investing, gold and silver and the public school system.
Robert Kiyosaki is the man behind the book 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' which is the number one personal finance book of all time. He's written two books with President Donald Trump and has supported people like Ron Paul in the past.
His appearance at G. Edward Griffin's 'The Red Pill Expo' was in honor of Mr. Griffin who he says he respects greatly. "If Griffin asks, I come!"
Kiyosaki made the point that one should not work for money but for assets and that if you don't like taxes, find a way not to pay them, get rich, own assets, buy good debt.
Kiyosaki also went into the deep state effect on the Trump administration and how his friend Donald Trump can't actually change the realities of the coming fiat dollar crash. He also went into the fact that the public school system indoctrinates kids to know very little, pay taxes and invest long term in the stock market.
When it comes to the future, Kiyosaki says the good thing is people will live longer and the bad news is, they will be living in a cardboard box as job automation takes over.
Posted by Bob Chapman
