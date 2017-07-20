Robert David Steele #UNRIG We The People Unity for Integrity
Nobel Nominee and former CIA Officer Robert David Steele speaks at a Viewpoint event in New York City, May 18, 2017, announcing the launch with former Congresswoman Dr. Cynthia McKinney of #UNRIG campaign for an Electoral Reform Act of 2017.
