Robert David Steele: Taking Our Country Back via #unrig
Join Dr. David as he interviews Robert David Steele about #unrig -- the new bold initiative led by RDS and Cynthia McKinney, brilliantly designed to peacefully and strategically empower freedom-loving Citizens from ALL aspects of the political spectrum to work together to take our Country back! The conversation includes a special message for Natural HealthCare Professionals ... and the key role they can play in the Project.
