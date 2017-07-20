Retired Green Beret Warns of EMP On America and Who They Will Blame It On
The true objective of Obama regarding North Korea was to pursue a laissez-faire policy and allow North Korea to progress, becoming a viable threat, as it is today.
All of this was deliberately planned by Obama and his handlers. As far back as April 7, 2015, Admiral Bill Gortney (the former commander of North American Aerospace Defense, a.k.a. NORAD) gave a press conference in which he warned of North Korea’s capabilities with an ICBM, an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile…warned that North Korea could strike the United States with a nuclear warhead on an ICBM…he stated this in 2015. Six months prior, in October of 2014 Admiral Gortney stated that North Korea had nuclear weapons, had miniaturization capabilities, and could place them on missiles that could reach the continental United States.
Fast-forward to this year. There was a joint article that was penned by Dr. Peter V. Pry, America’s foremost expert on EMP (Electromagnetic Pulse) threats posed to the United States by foreign nations and the head of every committee to brief Congress on those issues. A former analyst with the Central Intelligence Agency, Dr. Pry is currently the Executive Director of the EMP Task Force on National and Homeland Security. The article was co-authored by R. James Woolsey, former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency. Here are excerpts from that article, released on March 29, 2017 by The Hill:
Bob Chapman
