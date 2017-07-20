Putin KICKS OUT 755 U.S. Diplomats in Russia! THIS is Why.
In This Episode: The U.S. Russia relations are down the drain
recently as we can see Trump and the rest of the world unable to see eye
to eye on many factors. The world is increasingly going towards
consolidation of power and that doesn’t seem to fit very well into some
of the proposed ideas of Trump.
economy financial economic US trump Russia Putin
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment