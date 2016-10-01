Psychographics 101

What do you get when you combine behavioural science with big data and use the new Frankenstein hybrid to better influence people's thoughts, opinions and desires? Why, psychographics of course! Join James today as he delves into the murky world of billionaire hedge fund owners, creepy thought manipulators and the Trump campaign.
People will come to love their oppression, to adore the technologies that undo their capacities to think." - Aldous Huxley
