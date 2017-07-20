Prophetic Events are Happening This Year... (2017-2018)
This world is sinking into darkness .I am 50 yrs old and when I show my 74yr old mother the videos of current events it breaks her heart.The children will and are suffering.But we knew these days were coming ,for the Bible has told us so.Jesus's return is near.God Bless and rejoice!
