President Trump Tweets CNN Takedown, Fake News Media Lose Their Mind
After President Donald Trump shared a meme of him tackling and thrashing a CNN corporate logo - the mainstream media have absolutely lost their minds. Given the excuses made by the fake news media for the political violence directed towards Trump and his supporters - the pearl clutching is as hypocritical as it is precious. President Donald J. Trump on Twitter: “The FAKE & FRAUDULENT NEWS MEDIA is working hard to convince Republicans and others I should not use social media - but remember, I won the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media. I had to beat #FakeNews, and did. We will continue to WIN! … My use of social media is not Presidential - it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again!”
Posted by Bob Chapman
