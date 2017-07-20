President Trump Prepares for the Alien Deception
They are spraying the skies to prepare for the light show. If there alien God comes with a message telling all of us to unite in peace and love, most will listen. how will they continue their wars once they've United the world? keep your faith strong. we were told that the "great uniter, the bringer of peace" is actually satan in disguise. Jesus loves us and somehow I am not afraid, I know in my soul that Jesus wins. he let's this deception continue and then he steps in and stops it. he loves us all so much, even the liars. he wants everyone to find and hear him. fear isn't ours, were not alone, we know the truth.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment