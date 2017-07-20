#PEDOGATE #UNRIG - Robert Steele & Cynthia McKinney Join ITNJ To Combat Child Sex Abuse & More
In his weekly update on Victurus Libertas, Ex Cia Robert David Steele discusses the status of the #UNRIG
movement and also announces his and Cynthia McKinney's new involvement
as Commissioners for the ITNJ Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Human
Trafficking and Child Sex Abuse.
