#PEDOGATE #UNRIG - Robert Steele & Cynthia McKinney Join ITNJ To Combat Child Sex Abuse & More






 In his weekly update on Victurus Libertas, Ex Cia Robert David Steele discusses the status of the #UNRIG movement and also announces his and Cynthia McKinney's new involvement as Commissioners for the ITNJ Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Human Trafficking and Child Sex Abuse.












