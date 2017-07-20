Paul Craig Roberts -- Tension higher than in the Cold War

The US Senate has approved further sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea, and now the bipartisan bill goes to President Donald Trump’s desk, where it may be vetoed or signed into law. Journalist and former Assistant Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts, joins RT America’s Manila Chan to discuss.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment