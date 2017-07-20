Paul Craig Roberts : Putin Will Launch a Nuclear First Strike
Paul Craig Roberts in his article did say that Washington is putting Russia into a situation where the Russians would have no alternative but to strike first since they believe that Washington intends to do a nuclear first strike! The neocons are crazy enough to assume that they could do a first strike on Russia and China hoping that they would be able to damage both countries enough that they would not be able to retaliate. In other words, it is not a question if Russia is poked enough. The fault lies with Washington who is convincing Russia that Washington plans to do a nuclear first strike. So, does Russia wait for the first strike?
Posted by Bob Chapman
