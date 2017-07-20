Obamacare Repeal Fails Once Again

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Republican voters across the United States of America were disappointed again last night as Sen. John McCain sided with the Democrats and voted against what has come to be known as the "Skinny" Obamacare Repeal. Stefan Molyneux explains why the Republican failure to repeal Obamacare may actually be a positive long term and the little known facts as to why healthcare is so damn expensive.










