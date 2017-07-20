Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

North Korea Warns of Nuclear War After US Aircraft Conduct 'Provocative' Live-Fire Drill

 North Korean state media has condemned a US bombing drill on the Korean peninsula, warning that the move could spark a nuclear war.
An editorial published in state newspaper Rodong Sinmun Sunday accused the US of “military provocations” which are raising the threat of nuclear conflict to an extreme level.

















