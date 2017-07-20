New Report Concludes The US Empire Is Collapsing
Obamacare failed, it was being replaced with the same insurance, let it fail and then people will see the true nature of what this insurance ponzi scheme has created. New study and it shows America pays the most of insurance and it is dead last in providing health care to its people. Susan Rice and the creator of the dossier have backed out of testifying in front of congress. Legislation has been passed to go after human trafficking. US admits that NK does not have the capability to hit the US. Turkey close to signing deal with Russia for the S-400 missile system. Lebanon military preparing to take control of the border with Syria. The Pentagon releases new report, it concludes that the US empire is collapsing.
Posted by Bob Chapman
