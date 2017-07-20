Multiple Warnings Broadcasted, Is Something Being Planned
Trump rolls back 800 Obama regulations. Trump's attorney's are probing Mueller's teams to see how many gave campaign contributions to Clinton. FBI has turned over 7,000 emails from Weiner's laptop to Judicial Watch. North Korea's economy is booming. The BBC reports that US just issued a warning not to go to North Korea. Lavrov strikes back at Pompeo saying the US has no legal right to be in Syria. The Syrian opposition does not know what to do once the US stops supporting them. The US and Russia are working together in Syria and many other areas.
