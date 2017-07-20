Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

'Maybe we're not doing so well running the world' – Ron Paul








 Former Congressman Ron Paul (R-Texas) tells Larry why he believes America's foreign policies present a bigger danger to the US than North Korea and that a radical reconsideration of the United States role in global affairs is needed. Paul also discusses Obamacare and why he thinks it has destroyed the doctor-patient relationship.










