‘Maybe we’re not doing so well running the world’ – Ron Paul
Former Congressman Ron Paul (R-Texas) tells Larry why he believes
America's foreign policies present a bigger danger to the US than North
Korea and that a radical reconsideration of the United States role in
global affairs is needed. Paul also discusses Obamacare and why he
thinks it has destroyed the doctor-patient relationship.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment