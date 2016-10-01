Max Igan : 5G - The Elephant in Your Living Room
The sad thing about all this is that most of the mindless, hive-minded slaves on this planet will think 5G is the greatest thing going. We're living in a consensus reality with so many programmed minds that I think it's going to be difficult to convince the masses the truth about 5th Generation Wi-Fi technology microwaving humanity with anywhere from 24 GHz to 90 GHz of ultra high frequency, microwave energy. BTW - This microwave Cellular and 5G frequency energy interferes with the human bio-energy field. That's why it's getting so hard to awaken the masses from their entranced state. Something to ponder...
Posted by Bob Chapman
