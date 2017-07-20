MASSIVE Bank Closures In Saskatchewan! - Could This Be The Result Of A Cashless Canada?
Josh Sigurdson sits down with author and economic analyst John Sneisen to talk about the recent shutdown of 20 rural Saskatchewan banks. People living in rural communities are "scared" as they watch their local banks shut down as the country falls to digital banking.
This is extremely problematic considering the push towards a cashless society that we at WAM have been warning about for a long time.
While fiat currency is printed out of thin air, devaluing the currency, creating debt and inflation, the centrally planned cashless society manages to be even worse.
If your money's in the bank, it's not yours, it's the bank's. If your money's ALWAYS going through the banks via digital transactions, it's NEVER yours, it's ALWAYS the bank's! This is also a massive infringement on privacy rights as everything you do is tracked. This cuts out any remaining free market left. This truly is the end of freedom.
The cashless society is being touted by globalists throughout the world as they push to implement it into the IMF's SDR (Special Drawing Rights). Following India, China and Australia's drastic moves towards the cashless system, this is not going away any time soon.
Today, only 12% of people in Saskatchewan actually go to a bank and see a teller in person. This trend is headed in a very dangerous direction. Besides, people should learn to get out of the banking system and decentralize. We are at a turning point in history and what we do next makes all the difference.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment