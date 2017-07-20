Mark of the Beast 2017 up-date. Americans taking Satan's Mark. RFID micro chip
The spread of propaganda is causing many to fall into Satan;s trap. Even the Pope say's take the chip, it wont harm your spiritual well being. What a liar and fraud this guy really is, i have no doubt that this guy is Satan's right hand man, and he intends to take down the entire Roman Catholic church. And the rest of the Protestant Christian church if he can.
I know of a personal case where a Christian woman took the microchip implant, she recalls she felt the Holy Spirit leave her body. The one's that are not filled with the spirit of G-D, may not even understand what just happened to them. Shalom. The Mark also relates to electronic tattoos that fuse to your skin as well. Also anything that the Pope promotes, you know to avoid it, he works for Satan, he is a master of lie's and deception.
Bob Chapman
