Liberal's Spy Bill Creates "NSIRA" To Overhaul Entire National Security Landscape
The National Security Act 2017, tabled as Bill C-59, is meant to fulfill the Liberal's election promise to overhaul the Anti-Terror Act passed by the previous conservative government under Prime Minister Stephen Harper...But in this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains how the new boss is no different than the old boss and all this bill seeks to do is grant the deep state a tighter grip around it's own agents throats!
Posted by Bob Chapman
