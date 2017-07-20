Kevin Lawton – Cryptos Are Speculation Not Currency
Kevin Lawton, recently wrote a Kindle short titled “Beyond the Bitcoin Trap: A Crypto Currency for Human 2.0” predicts, “This year is going to be the year of volatility in Bitcoin price. I expect liquidations, but it’s like a tug of war. There are reasons for people to tug the price up . . . then on the regulatory side, for example, prices could go down. Then someone could legitimize Bitcoin and you could get the price up. So, you got this tug of war going on. My big message is volatility, and know what’s going on so you can protect yourself. . . There is really not utility in using Bitcoin as a currency at the moment because of transaction speed and because of the price volatility. . .Bitcoin is still not very usable as a currency. . . . At this moment in history, crypto currencies are not really currencies. They’re a speculative bet. There are a lot of reasons for them to go up big, but there are reasons you could get completely monkey hammered.”
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Kevin Lawton
