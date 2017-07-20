Justin Walker Outside The Box Interview
My talk with Justin Walker, Campaign Director of The British Constitution Group, about the money system, the Bradbury Pound, and the urgency that we organize a peaceful and effective way to prevent rogue elements in Parliament and the higher echelons of the global casino from doing any more damage, and that we all take responsibility to help return our system to one of security, peace, prosperity and to end suffering and struggle for everyone.
