Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Jim Rickards - The End Game Prophecy | Take your money out from banks


The money in the bank, belongs to the bank and not you. You are an unsecured creditor. Not sure how someone who has a lot of cash can get around it, unless you keep it in a safe outside the bank.﻿



Jim Rickard Predicts Will There Be A Financial Crisis by end of 2017?

James Rickards: China Disaster to Trigger Gold Run .... "China Disaster to Trigger Gold Run, Trump to Appoint 5 to 7 Fed Governors"











The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers