Jeff Berwick Exposes The Fed & The Entire Matrix Control System on The American Intelligence Report
Jeff is interviewed on The American Intelligence Report, topics include: fiat currency and the Freemasons, the Federal Reserve and the end of the gold standard, the real causes for the US civil war, bypassing the current economic system entirely, gold silver and bitcoin, privacy and crytocurrencies, altcoins, Litecoin, changes to the bitcoin software, Dash and anonymity, Ethereum, the TDV newsletter's great track record
