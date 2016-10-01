James Rickards | The End Of The (Petro)Dollar: What The Federal Reserve Doesn’t Want You To Know
I think the US went into financial war with Russia not because of Crimea, but because Russia undermined the dollar supremacy, by arranging trades with China directly. It means the biggest oil/gas producer and the biggest oil/gas consumer showed a middle finger to the Federal Reserve. They can tolerate anything, but not the dumping of petro-dollar in petro deals.
Posted by Bob Chapman
