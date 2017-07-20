Is South Africa Headed For Civil War? | Steve Hofmeyr and Stefan Molyneux
The mere mention of South Africa in a discussion provokes deep images of institutional racism, discrimination and horrific violence. Stefan Molyneux is joined by Steve Hofmeyr for a look at the controversial history of South Africa, the untold story of Apartheid, rising criminality, an astronomical murder rate, the epidemic slaughter of white farmers, Afrikaner boer land confiscation and the growing possibility of civil war.
Steve Hofmeyr is a South African musician, songwriter, actor and television host - with over two million CD sold and multiple South African music awards.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment