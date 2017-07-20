IS EVERYTHING SUBJECTIVE?
One of the oldest problems of philosophy is proving the validity of objective reality - how do you know that your waking life is not also a dream? Hundreds of years ago, René Descartes wrestled with this problem – that we might just be a "brain in a tank" being manipulated by some demon for his own devilish fun!
If you've ever been told that "nothing is objective" and "truth is relative" and "everything is subjective" - or ever doubted the validity of your senses, you desperately need arguments against this mad perspective! Take 10 minutes, gain a lifetime of sanity and defense against the dark arts of sophistry!
Posted by Bob Chapman
