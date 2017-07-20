Indicators Are All Over The Place Warning That The Economy Is About To Implode
UMich consumer confidence implodes and it is the lowest since before the elections. Another indicator that we are in a recession, Americans are saving the least amount of money and this is a sign that we saw leading up to the last two recessions. The US government is working their magic they are going back and revising the GDP data. BofA is warning that the market is cracking and falling apart. The sales of RV's is booming, this indicator occurred during the last couple of recessions.
Posted by Bob Chapman
