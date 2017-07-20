INCREDIBLE: What India Just Did Will GUARANTEE A Global Cashless Socety!
Josh Sigurdson sits down with author and economic analyst John Sneisen to talk about the ramped up efforts by India towards a centrally planned cashless system following their past moves towards eliminating 86% of cash and coin in circulation.
India has already desecrated (free) black markets, shoved countless individuals into poverty and have forced hundreds of millions of Indians into the banking system.
As Business Insider reports,
"Before 2009, half of all Indians didn’t have any form of identification, not even a birth certificate...
Then In 2009, India launched Aadhaar.
Aadhaar is a biometric database based on a 12-digit digital identity, authenticated by finger prints and retina scans.
As of 2016, 1.1 billion people (95% of the population) had a digital proof of identity.
In 2016, India added another component to its digitized system called India Stack.
India Stack allows citizens to open a bank account or brokerage account, buy a mutual fund, or share medical records anywhere in India with just a fingerprint or retinal scan from Aadhaar.
Put simply, India Stack could be the framework for a new digital society."
So this is the technocratic age we've been warning about!
If your money's in the bank, it's not yours, it's the bank's. If your money is solely going through the bank via digital transaction and you can't hold it, it's never your money, it's ALWAYS the bank's. This puts you in complete servitude to the banking system. You never own money. They own you.
This centrally planned digital currency system is being pushed on a global scale, from India to China as well as many G20 countries. At the last Davos meeting we heard countless globalists talking about creating a global cashless society. This is not a conspiracy "theory", but simply a conspiracy.
The plan is to implement the cashless system into the SDR (Special Drawing Rights) world currency at the IMF and they're already well on their way. Technocracy is rising as author Patrick Wood notes and it's about time people start understanding what this entails.
Modi is a great globalist deception and people are falling for it. It's hard to free fools from the chains they revere.
