Illinois Is Now GUARANTEED to COLLAPSE! Haircuts to Pensions Could Happen!
It is now mathematically impossible for Illinois to ever pay back on its obligations. There’s simply no possible way. The final nail in the coffin has taken place and it’s simply a matter of time (A short period of time) before the government has to declare some form of default. Connecticut is in a tight spot as well with unpayable debt. And now a third state is in a grand mess.
pension fund debt deficit investment illinois connecticut maine financial economy
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment