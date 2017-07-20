HOW TO SAVE OUR NATION & OUR LIVES BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE -- Catherine Austin Fitts
Former US Assistant Housing Secretary and Publisher of the Solari Report Catherine Austin Fitts joins me to discuss the TRILLIONS of dollars missing from the coffers of the DOD, NASA and HUD. Catherine says that the same forces the have looted our nation are also interested in destroying the US Constitution. Fitts explains, "The people who run this country want to implement slavery. They believe in slavery. They practice slavery. They will chip you. They will take your kids and use them for pedophilia, they will try to make pedophilia legal. So we're talking about a group of people whose values are what we would define as completely Luciferian. If we let them tear up the Constitution, any decent life that you've ever known, you can just kiss it goodbye." Visit Solari.com to subscribe to Catherine's amazing, pro-humanity, very insightful Solari Report.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Catherine Austin Fitts
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment