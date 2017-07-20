Historic: Trump And Putin Meet And Agree To Ceasefire In Syria, Meme Wars Explode
All eyes are on President Trump's meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as protests continue against the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany. We'll look at strong job and employment growth reports as positive indicators for the economy and continue looking at North Korea's accelerating nuclear program. Rebel Media's Laura Loomer joins the show to break down her confrontation with CNN host Chris Cuomo over the network's blackmail of a Reddit meme maker. Researcher Steve Quayle also joins the show to discuss the fake news media's implosion.
Posted by Bob Chapman
