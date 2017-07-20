Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Haiti Official Who Exposed The Clinton Foundation Is Found Dead and No One Questions His "Suicide"

 The mainstream media’s silence over Klaus Eberwein’s death is deafening. Eberwein was a former Haitian government official who was expected to expose the extent of Clinton Foundation corruption and malpractice next week. He has been found dead in Miami at the age of 50. Oh, by "suicide." Right.

















