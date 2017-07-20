GET READY FOR THE FREEFALL COLLAPSE -- Mitch Feierstein
Mitch Feierstein returns to SGT report with an urgent warning, get ready for the free fall collapse. We are in a euphoric bubble blow off top, Mitch says. "I've been talking about the Swiss national bank intervening in the equities markets along with the European central bank buying corporate bonds, which allows companies to buy their stocks back, which pushes the markets even higher, inflating the bubbles. it's a bubble machine. How could anything go wrong in an environment like this when you have unlimited money printing going on? Bad things happen when you print money."
Posted by Bob Chapman
