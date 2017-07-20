Gerald Celente - US Congress Ball-less. Plummeting Male Sperm Count Proves It.
Americans pump vaccines in like a fat lady driving Big Macs down her festering gullet, and they can't figure out why sperm counts are down? Then they force inject 74 doses of 16 vaccines into babies and little kids, all because some imaginary immunocompromised cancer patient might get measles, yet they can't figure out what's causing SIDS and autism is up to 1 in 45.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment