Gerald Celente - Presstitutes Finally Admit Celente's Right About Economy
Gerald Celente as awesome as always!! If the fed raises rates, the cost of borrowing money increases, which isn't good for the average person that is already in debt. You also have higher prices for everything wherever you go, which isn't the result of higher wages that typically drive demand, thus higher prices. So, how can the fed just assume that businesses and the people are going to just shrug this off and continue to raise rates? Perhaps another crash is on the way and the fed is collecting ammo (higher rates) for when it happens, then they can reduce the rates again...
Posted by Bob Chapman
