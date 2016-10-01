Gerald Celente Predicted When Will the U.S. Dollar Collapse? Collapse will be on August 21, 2017
Dollar collapse is entering the danger zone investors abandoning the dollar for better performing currencies. The Dollar is losing it's appeal as the Dollar bear market begins. The Dollar has it's worst slide since 2011
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment