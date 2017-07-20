Gerald Celente - The Next Dot.Com Bubble, Cash in on the Future!
People don't have money to buy a lot of goods due to low pay. Yet, somehow profits are up. How does lower sales = higher profits ? Someone is lying or profit margins have increased substantially. Do you see price gouging by companies, or discounting ? This does not add up at all.
