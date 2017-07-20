G20 MADNESS: PROTESTS RAGE ON IN HAMBURG, OVER 200 POLICE INJURED

Violent protests against the G20 summit in Hamburg continued for the second night with rioters attacking police, erecting barricades and trashing shops and vehicles. At least 143 people have been detained and over 200 police officers injured so far.
“We have never experienced this level of hate and violence,” Hamburg police spokesman Timo Zill told the Bild tabloid.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment